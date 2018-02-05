South Africa

‘The Guptas hijacked Vrede diary farm idea’

05 February 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Cowan
A South African businessman has claimed that the Gupta family and the Free State government
A South African businessman has claimed that the Gupta family and the Free State government "hijacked" the idea for a cooperative dairy farm - the same project that would become the now infamous Vrede Dairy Farm Project that was used to funnel funds to the controversial family. File photo.

A South African businessman who was jailed in Dubai for more than two years claims the Gupta family and Free State officials "hijacked" the idea for a co-operative dairy farm which was then used to channel hundreds of millions to the Guptas.

This project would eventually become the now controversial Vrede Dairy Farm Project, which was then used to channel hundreds of millions to the Guptas.

In 2010, businessman Sello Tsolo, 57, was employed as project coordinator by the Setsotso Municipality to run the "integrated dairy farm" to be establised near Ficksburg.

* This article has been edited to reflect that Tsolo was project coordinator but not the person who conceptualised the idea of a co-operative dairy farm.

