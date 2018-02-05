The drought that’s hit Cape Town and surrounding areas‚ officially the worst in recorded history‚ has done us all some good.

1. It has heightened public awareness of the reality of the effect of climate change. The “debate” idea pushed by those too attached to or invested in the old order of doing things should have been firmly put to bed by now. The new way of doing things can’t be limited to water only: fires‚ migration‚ health‚ economy and security are part of the picture and a holistic response is required.

2. The world takes note with apprehensive interest. Even at Davos‚ the favoured‚ cool and well-watered Swiss meeting site of the World Economic Forum where talk is usually about economics‚ business and trade‚ India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the week by telling the 2500 leading politicians and businesses that climate change is the greatest threat to civilization. He was followed soon afterwards by our own Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa who said: “Climate change is a reality. We’re facing a real total disaster in Cape Town which is going to affect four million people.” Other water stressed cities such as Los Angeles‚ Sao Paulo and Singapore consider who will be next. The 17 sustainable development goals‚ which South Africa signed up for in 2015‚ come into 3D perspective.