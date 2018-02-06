South Africa

Universities “angry” as NSFAS fails to pay estimated R1-billion

06 February 2018 - 06:40 By PREGA GOVENDER
The Walter Sisulu University of Technology is one of more than a dozen South African universities owed a collective R1-billion by NSFAS.
Image: Walter Sisulu University.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) owes South African universities an estimated R1-billion for students they enrolled last year.

Times Select can reveal that financial aid office staff from various universities met with senior NSFAS staff last week, with one insider saying that “every single institution” raised their concerns over non-payment.

“Some were very angry. NSFAS admitted universities were owed a lot of money and it’s a wake-up call,” said a senior university financial aid office employee.

A snap survey by Times Select found that 13 out of South Africa’s 26 universities are owed a staggering R987.7-million.

