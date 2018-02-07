South Africa

Mineworker killed at Sibanye-Stillwater mine

07 February 2018 - 12:24 By Naledi Shange
The Sibanye Stillwater mine. File photo
The Sibanye Stillwater mine. File photo
Image: Sibanye Mines

A mineworker has died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof operation in Gauteng‚ the Department of Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

Through its Twitter account‚ the department said it had received an accident notification from the mine's Ikamva Shaft. The accident was attributed to seismic activity.

The department said two workers had been left trapped underground and department inspectors had been deployed to the site to assist with the rescue operation.

"One of the employees has been recovered and unfortunately declared deceased by paramedics. The search and rescue continues for the second employee‚" the department tweeted.

This was the second incident this month at a Sibanye mine. Last week‚ about 950 employees were left stranded underground at one of its mines in the Free State.

READ MORE

Mining industry eager for South African leadership change

Renewed optimism about South Africa's mining future coursed through the industry this week, focused on hopes of pro-business reforms under the ruling ...
Business
1 day ago

Zwane takes thick-skinned approach to mining indaba

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Monday spoke of good relations and positive meetings with global mining firms operating in South ...
Business
2 days ago

Rescued miner says he fears for workers’ lives

A mineworker rescued from Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix mine in the Free State said he fears for mineworkers’ safety when mining operations resumed on ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. DNA shows first modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes Sci-Tech
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. School‚ MEC and Minister blamed for 2014 killer blaze at school for the deaf South Africa
  4. Mineworker killed at Sibanye-Stillwater mine South Africa
  5. Farmers' water use was not properly managed‚ says Maimane South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X