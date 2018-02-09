Albert Pretorius‚ 41‚ of Paulshof‚ who is facing two charges of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence‚ told the court on Thursday he had consumed three alcoholic beverages and was on prescribed medication on the night of the incident.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff‚ however‚ told Pretorius he had failed to disclose to the court what kind of medication he was taking.

"There is ample case law that states that if you make a claim you must be able to back it up. There is nothing here to support such a defence."

He said that although Pretorius is facing a schedule-one offence‚ the crime he committed was not less serious.