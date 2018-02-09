South Africa

Driver accused of killing metro cops asked to back up medication claim

09 February 2018 - 13:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Albert Pretorius's culpable homicide case is postponed till March 29 for the state to obtain blood alcohol and autopsy results.
Image: Supplied.

Albert Pretorius‚ 41‚ of Paulshof‚ who is facing two charges of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence‚ told the court on Thursday he had consumed three alcoholic beverages and was on prescribed medication on the night of the incident.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff‚ however‚ told Pretorius he had failed to disclose to the court what kind of medication he was taking.

"There is ample case law that states that if you make a claim you must be able to back it up. There is nothing here to support such a defence."

He said that although Pretorius is facing a schedule-one offence‚ the crime he committed was not less serious.

In his affidavit read out in court on Thursday‚ Pretorius said he was driving at 80km/h‚ which according to him was the speed limit.

His lawyer‚ Hloni Mashifane‚ argued earlier that his client was not a flight risk and that he would not disturb public order.

He told the court the defence was in possession of video footage of the accident scene‚ which was taken on Thursday night.

The court had also ordered that photographs of the scene be taken by the state on Thursday to ascertain the visibility of the scene.

Boshoff postponed the case to March 29 for the state to obtain blood alcohol and autopsy results.

Metro police officers Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ died in the incident at a roadblock along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.

