Eskom boss defamed me, claims Mantashe’s daughter

Nombasa Mawela – the daughter of ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe – has lodged a R500,000 lawsuit against suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko over claims he made that she was involved in dodgy business deals with Eskom officials.

Mawela wants Koko to cough up the half-a-million rand in damages for saying she had received close to R1-million in bribes from a company owned by former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi.

“For God’s sake, the daughter of Gwede Mantashe has been on the retainer for the last 24 months from Hlakudi Translation and has received in total R978,000,” Koko told his disciplinary inquiry on November 30.

France Hlakudi is the former Kusile power station project manager.