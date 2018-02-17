The stakes for the capture of fugitive Ajay Gupta have been raised‚ with South African billionaire Magda Wierzycka upping the bounty on his head.

Early on Saturday morning‚ Wierzycka tweeted that she would match the current bounty "Rand for Rand".

On Thursday‚ after the Hawks announced that Gupta was on the run‚ private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan announced a R200‚000 reward for his capture. On Saturday he offered another R300‚000 for the location of Gupta's brothers‚ Atul and Rajesh Gupta‚ and Duduzane Zuma‚ the Guptas’ ally and son of former president Jacob Zuma.

The Guptas are said to be protected by an army of heavily armed bodyguards who are reported to continuously move them between safe houses.

Wierzycka‚ speaking to TimesLIVE‚ said she was now offering an additional R200‚000 to the first bodyguard‚ who was with Ajay Gupta‚ who alerted the authorities to his whereabouts.

"There are people around them who are protecting them. We are wanting to provide incentives to people who know where they are‚ and to people who are actively helping them‚ to do what is right and turn these guys in.

"While the chances of the Guptas having caught commercial international flights out of South Africa are a low probability‚ the chances of them having used private means to go to places like Swaziland or Lesotho are high. They may still be stuck there.

"This is an appeal to those protecting them and the families of those protecting to them - particularly those of the bodyguards - to do the right thing for the country and turn them in."

She said as well as offering a reward to the bodyguards‚ she was also offering R200‚000 to the first of the accused in the Estina Dairy Farm project case who turned state witness.