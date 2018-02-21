A 58-year-old school security guard appeared in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ charged with raping a school girl at Tembeni Senior Primary.

“I’m angry. I sent my child to the school to learn not to be raped. It’s even worse to know a teacher did not protect my child‚” said the mother of the 15-year-old victim in an interview with GroundUp. She says her child will never return to the school.

She said her daughter claims to have informed the class teacher that she was raped last year. The teacher gave her sanitary pads and told her daughter she would call her parents to inform them of what had happened at school.

“But I never received a call from her. Now my daughter is raped for the second time by the same person‚ same school‚” said the mother.

The latest incident is alleged to have happened on February 13. According to the girl‚ she was waiting for transport after school when the guard ordered her to return to the classroom‚ where he raped her.