A cut in funding from the Lottery has forced the SPCA‚ to reduce its free services‚ including the work it does in poor communities.

Since its launch 62 years ago‚ one of the services it has offered is the care and treatment of beasts of burden‚ like donkeys‚ horses and oxen‚ which many people in rural and other marginalised communities depend on to work the land and for transport.

For the past 15 years‚ the SPCA and its branches across the country have received tens of millions of rands in funding from the National Lottery Commission (NLC). But in 2017 that funding was cut after the NLC announced a shift in its focus to poverty relief‚ leaving the SPCA and other animal welfare organisations scrambling to make ends meet.

“We found out via the media that animal welfare organisations were not being considered for funding for 2016/2017‚” Meg Wilson‚ the SPCA’s Head of Communications‚ said in an email last month.

The organisation was then informed that applications for funding within the charities sector for 2016/2017 would focus on areas aligned to the National Development Plan‚ which “only included helping vulnerable people and crime prevention”.

After writing to the NLC to query the decision and voice its concerns‚ the SPCA received this reply: “Unfortunately‚ Animal Welfare is not one of the focus areas for this year’s open call for applications‚ and therefore your application will not be accepted this time around. The criteria also excludes some other sectors for this call.”

But Wilson said the SPCA’s work went beyond animal welfare.

“Not only does animal welfare affect communities‚ but the upliftment of animal welfare affects society in totality.”