The Save South Africa campaign has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for “finally putting a stop to the shenanigans” around the leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ by withdrawing his predecessor’s appeal against a judgment that Shaun Abrahams should vacate his position as NPA head.

“In doing so‚ President Ramaphosa has left Abrahams to fight for his own future as National Director of Public Prosecutions – a battle he is‚ we sincerely hope‚ destined to lose‚” Save SA said in a statement.

It noted that the important news of Ramaphosa’s decision came on the same day that the NPA confirmed that Abrahams had received the recommendations of a team advising him on the potential prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma.

“It is clear that Abrahams cannot be left to make that decision – he is damaged goods – and that a competent NPA head must be appointed to ensure that‚ when it comes to Zuma and all the pending state capture trials‚ justice must be carried out without fear or favour. And swiftly.

“Today’s decision by President Ramaphosa is a very important development and‚ in our view‚ confirms that he means business when he speaks of restoring the integrity of the criminal justice system‚ which has been diminished and discredited on countless occasions by his predecessor.

“When seen alongside the push-back against some of Zuma’s most rotten Ministerial appointments – including Lynne Brown‚ Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi – it is clear that President Ramaphosa is on the right path‚” the statement read.

SaveSA said it now awaited the next bold step that must be taken: “the removal of these and the many other rotten apples in Cabinet‚ and their replacement with leaders with integrity”.

“President Ramaphosa should not falter on this‚ and should act swiftly to ensure that he stays on the right path‚” it added.