Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack

Tiso Blackstar Group launched its brand-new Times Select website at the start of February – a once-a-day digital edition that is free to read at the moment.

Unlike news sites that produce a constant stream of breaking news, Times Select cuts through the noise for readers who are overloaded with information or too busy to spend their lives glued to a screen.

Put together by an expert editorial team, Times Select includes exclusive and in-depth South African news as well as a careful selection of other important or interesting national, business, lifestyle, sport and world news – all in a convenient 20-minute read.

It also includes leading columnists such as Justice Malala, Darrel Bristow-Bovey, Ranjeni Munusamy, Jonathan Jansen and Tony Leon.