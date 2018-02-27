Boeing 737 to cause traffic delays in Joburg. Yes you read that right
Johannesburg motorists are warned to expect traffic delays on Tuesday as a Boeing 737 is going to be transported through the city.
The plane is heading from Jet Park to Fourways Mall and may potentially affect traffic on the busy route‚ according to organisers.
"Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays" between 5am and 5pm.
This is the #Boeing737 that will make its way through parts JHB and is expected to cause delays. pic.twitter.com/gS2FcYCSac— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) February 27, 2018
Affected areas include Jet Park‚ Isando‚ Choolorkop‚ Midrand‚ Dainfern and Fourways.
The plane is being transported for the launch of KidZania in South Africa.
KidZania is a Mexican chain of indoor entertainment that comprises mini cities built inside malls.
It will be located within Fourways Mall and is scheduled to open to the public late 2018.
The Fourways KidZania will be 8‚000m² in size and will anchor the family entertainment offering within the mall.
The Boeing 737, headed to Fourways Mega Mall for the launch of KidZania Johannesburg. #KidZaniaJHB #getreadyforabetterworldPosted by Fourways Mall on Monday, 26 February 2018
This is a developing story.
