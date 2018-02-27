Instead of being angry that people were stealing his veggies‚ retired cop Johan Scott saw an opportunity to help people who needed something to eat.

As you drive towards a corner house in Heidelberg‚ about 45km south-east of Johannesburg‚ one is greeted by jalapenos‚ tomatoes‚ pumpkins‚ egg plants‚ and other variety of vegetables on the pavement. The garden was started by Scott‚ but not for the reason he first envisaged.

“Instead of getting angry‚ I realised that they are not stealing‚ they just need food. People need to eat. And since I can’t give them a job‚ the least I can do is share my vegetables with them‚” said Scott.

Everyone and anyone can pick fresh vegetables from this pavement garden for free‚ and take them home to enjoy with their loved ones.

Scott said that he hardly paid attention to who was picking the produce‚ but that he noticed it wasn’t just the poor.