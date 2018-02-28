"One of the lionesses charged off after an Impala and must have run 2‚0 to 2‚5km where she encountered the 22-year-old. “I am devastated and my heart goes out to this young woman’s family.”

Outlining what it called "the facts"‚ the reserve said Richardson and an experienced colleague had taken two separate groups of three lions out for a walk on Tuesday morning.

On the second walk‚ Kevin and his colleague were with two lionesses and a male. They chased an impala‚ which they didn’t catch and returned to resume their walk. This behaviour was described as a normal occurrence and happens frequently on these walks.

"The one lioness did a double take and ran after another Impala. Kevin followed the lioness and the other lions in turn followed Kevin‚ when Kevin lost sight of the lioness.

"Kevin received a call from the manager at the tented camp who informed him that a visitor to the reserve had been attacked by a lion.

"Kevin immediately called the Medivac and instructed his colleague to urgently proceed to the camp in the vehicle to provide assistance while Kevin attended to the other two lions.

"After making sure that all the lions were secured‚ he ran to the scene."

He conducted CPR. However‚ medics found that she had succumbed to her injuries.

"The young woman was not a guest at the camp‚ but had accompanied her friend to conduct an interview for an assignment with the camp’s manager. Before leaving the reserve‚ the two visitors were taking photographs outside the camp where the attack occurred."

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman‚ paramedics were called to the scene at about 11am on Tuesday.

“Reports from the scene allege that a 22-year-old female victim was attacked and mauled by a lioness. When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene‚ bystanders had initiated CPR. Tragically the victim had sustained severe injuries and she died at the scene. Documentation pertaining to her death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene‚” Dollman said.