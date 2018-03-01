A Cape Town family in search of their loved one who has been missing for two years had a birthday celebration for her on Wednesday.

Raymonde Boltman would have celebrated her 26th birthday.

"Last night was very emotional, as you can imagine‚ but the ceremony went well‚" said Genevieve Boltman‚ sister of Raymonde.

On April 20 2016 Raymonde left for work. Her mother walked with her to the bus stop where Raymonde was due to catch a bus to Elsies River‚ where she worked in a factory. She never arrived at work.

On Friday police offered a reward of R50,000 for any information on Raymonde's disappearance.

Police spokesperson Sinathi Joni said: “Raymonde was reported missing on April 20 2016 after she was last seen dropped off at a bus stop to go to work the same day at approximately 5:25am‚ but never reported for work. She is of average build‚ medium height‚ weighs 65kg with black hair‚ black eyes‚ flat nose‚ thin upper lip‚ thick lower lip and a scar on her forehead."

“The South African Police Service is issuing a R50,000 reward to anyone willing to share information that could result in the discovery of her whereabouts. The public is urged to come forth with information and make contact with Philippi SAPS on 021 377 5042 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Any and all information exchanged will be treated with high confidentiality.”

Raymonde's daughter was five months old at the time of her disappearance.

Two ceremonies were held to commemorate the birthday. "The family had a private ceremony in the evening‚ a family supper to celebrate her birthday‚" said Genevieve. "We wanted to privately celebrate her birthday at home. Later that evening we had an outside service where the community attended."

She said the support from the community has been what keeps the family going‚ as people come from near and far to offer their respects. The family will always keep hope alive that Raymonde will be found‚ said Genevieve.

"Never. We will never lose hope. It will one day come out what happened to her. We patiently wait for that day. We live by the principle that whatever happens in darkness will come to light."