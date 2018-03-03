South Africa

Police seize uncut crystal meth stash worth R30-million in Parow

03 March 2018 - 16:08 By Timeslive
Crystal meth.
Crystal meth.
Image: iStock Images

Western Cape police working with customs officials discovered 19 bags of suspected uncut crystal methamphetamine worth about R30-million after stopping a truck in Parow Industria near Cape Town on Friday night.

The crystal meth as stashed in two fridges inside the truck‚ which came from Johannesburg and was destined for a warehouse in the area‚ police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The discovery was made during a joint operation conducted by members from the Parow visible policing unit with Border police and customs officials.

Crystal meth worth R18m seized at OR Tambo International Airport

Custom officials have seized crystal meth valued at more than R18 million over the past week at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
News
11 days ago

A 50- year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs‚ Potelwa said.

“The consignment of crystal methamphetamine weighing about 35kg with an estimated value of R30-million was sent for forensic analysis. The investigation continue and more arrests could follow‚” Potelwa added.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the vigilance of the members involved.

“The confiscation and arrest boost our efforts to tackle both drug users and dealers‚” Jula said.

READ MORE:

Suspects bust with mandrax tablets worth over R8.9m

Two suspects have been bust after being found in possession of mandrax tablets worth over R8.9-million after their vehicle was intercepted by police ...
News
14 days ago

Crystal meth worth R18m seized at OR Tambo International Airport

Custom officials have seized crystal meth valued at more than R18 million over the past week at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Police seize uncut crystal meth stash worth R30-million in Parow South Africa
  2. It’s a wrap - Guinness world record set in Soweto with world's longest line of ... South Africa
  3. LIVE BLOG: Orlando Pirates takes on Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. SA ultra-marathon athlete dies at training camp Sport
  5. One policeman killed‚ another wounded in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X