Controversial Klerksdorp pastor to push for bail

A controversial Klerksdorp pastor will know on Tuesday whether he will be allowed out of police custody after being charged on several counts of rape and sexual assault.

Bishop TJ Pitso‚ who heads Jehovah Shammah International Ministries‚ stands accused of preying on his female congregants. He appeared briefly in court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he is expected to lodge a bail application. He faces five counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Adele Myburgh said Pitso handed himself over after being called in by the investigating officer.

“The bishop was called in by the detective who said he must appear in court [on Monday]. He is not on the run and we’ve had his full cooperation.”

Myburgh confirmed that Pitso’s bail application had been postponed until Tuesday.

Last month the Sunday Times reported the ordeal of ten women allegedly at the hands of Pitso‚ who styles himself as “the prophet who cares”.

The victims‚ who all attended his church‚ came forward last month when Pitso’s former personal assistant of 10 years spilled the beans on radio station Star FM and social media‚ saying how he allegedly used her to deceive people.