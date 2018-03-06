Husband of listeriosis victim: 'We were plunged into catastrophic grief and bewilderment'

Based on everything we’ve been told about listeriosis‚ Glenda Warmback had very little chance of contracting it.

The 61-year-old grandmother was the healthiest she’d been in years‚ according to her husband Keith.

She had no immune system challenges and she never ate any of the foods that have been linked to what has been confirmed as the source of the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak – polony and other ready-to-eat “cold meats”.

Yet on December 22 she got what she assumed was a “tummy bug” and by Christmas morning she was dead. Hospital blood tests revealed that she’d had acute listeriosis.

“You can imagine the emotional roller coaster we were on‚” Warmback says.