WATCH | Hitler's listeria hysteria will crack you up

08 March 2018 - 09:25 By Dave Chambers

If you’re a “Fairways coloured”‚ you may wish to look away from a hilarious Hitler video about the listeriosis crisis.

Gershwin Williams used an infamous scene from the 2004 film “Downfall” — available online with caption generators — to find the funny side of a threat to Cape Town’s legendary Gatsby sandwich‚ in which polony is a staple ingredient.

Williams used the scene in which a furious Hitler learns the war is lost to poke fun at Cape Town’s love for the Gatsby — and the willingness of “Fairways coloureds” to corrupt the tradition.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving too much away. But be sure to watch all the way to the end.

