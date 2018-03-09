Dodgy crime intelligence cop poisons himself after parole bid fails

Imprisoned police crime intelligence officer‚ Captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala‚ is in a critical condition in a Pretoria prison hospital after allegedly poisoning himself hours after learning that his parole had been denied.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesman Moses Dlamini told TimesLIVE that they had received reports that Tshabalala had poisoned himself.

“We have sent investigators to Kgosi Mampuru prison to establish the facts."

TimesLIVE has learnt from sources that the parole committee for Tshabalala was sitting on Friday.

"His parole was revoked and he is now a sentenced prisoner. After learning the news he has now gone and poisoned himself‚” said a source. "He is in a critical condition in the prison hospital. It is suspected that this may be part of his plan to escape from custody."