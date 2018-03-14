Four trucks of water which have arrived in Paarl and Wellington in the Western Cape are meant to bring much needed relief to residents of Berg River‚ Hermon and Gouda‚ say the Gift of the Givers.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said on Tuesday locals in the rural parts of these areas had been without proper drinking water since last month.

"There was jubilation at the arrival of this water‚ which we now understand is specifically for the rural populations that live along the Berg River from Hermon to Gouda and beyond‚" said Sooliman.

"The Berg River community falls under the municipalities of Breede Valley and Drakenstein. They put in a request to Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management who in turn called Gift of the Givers to intervene urgently if possible‚" he added.