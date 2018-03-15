South Africa

Hawks officers facing armed robbery charges promoted to elite unit

15 March 2018 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two Hawks officers who face multiple charges for violent crimes have been rewarded with promotions to positions within an elite and secretive unit.

Criminologists say that the promotions go against police regulations‚ which state that those facing either criminal or internal disciplinary matters may not be promoted until they have been formally cleared of all charges.

Warrant officers Solomon Moloto and Frank Kgamanyane are to appear in the Welkom Regional Court later this month on charges of armed robbery and assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to their alleged attack on Free State gold dealer Moses Mkhize in late 2016. Despite facing criminal charges and a number of internal disciplinary hearings‚ the two‚ who are out on R10‚000 bail each‚ were promoted late last year out of the Hawks’ tactical operations management section and into the Crimes Against the State unit.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said they were investigating the matter. He also confirmed  they are investigating the two Hawks officers for attempted murder as well.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select.

