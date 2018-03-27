War rooms are part of the provincial government’s Operation Sukuma Sakhe [stand up and build] programme where all ward community members register their problems.

King Cetshwayo District’s coordinator of mental health and disability and rehabilitation programme‚ Busisiwe Phungula‚ said there has been an increase in the number of children being sexually abused.

“We have 302 children under the age of 12 who have visited our health offices in uMhlathuze who were inspected and it was discovered that they had been sexually abused‚” she said.

She said they hoped that through the event they will be able to make the community aware about the scourge of sexual abuse of children in the area.

“We hope that if the community is aware of what is going on we will be able to work together to find solutions so that we can protect the children because their sexual abuse does not only affect their bodies but also affects them mentally‚ which also results in their education being affected‚” said Phungula.

uMhlathuze deputy mayor Slondile Mkhize said they were shocked that the children were being abused by their families‚ relatives or people they know.

“That’s why it’s so difficult for teachers. I spoke to one of the teachers and he said the difficulty they are faced with is that a child is abused by her uncle and as soon as he finds out that teachers are aware he takes the child out of school‚” said Mkhize.

She said the municipality will engage with social development‚ justice and the police on how to fight this scourge of sexual abuse.