Durban university shut down…again

28 March 2018 - 16:09 By Suthentira Govender
Durban University of Technology. File photo
The embattled Durban University of Technology - fresh from a protracted staff strike - suspended lectures on Wednesday‚ this time because of a student protest.

The institution issued a notice to staff and students saying: “In view of the violent protest by students today‚ management has decided that on-campus lectures in Durban will be suspended.”

Angry students downed pens over not receiving their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding.

Last year‚ former president Jacob Zuma announced that deserving students would receive free higher education in the form of NSFAS funding.

DUT said following a meeting with student representatives it was gravely concerned that a significant number of our students have not received any allowances from NSFAS as expected‚ with some dating back to 2017.

The institution added that the disbursement of funds was handled solely by NSFAS.

Lectures in Durban are expected to resume on April 3.

However‚ lectures in Pietermaritzburg would continue as normal‚ the university said.

