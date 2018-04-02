The N3 has been reopened after an angry mob forced its closure at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday morning‚ causing massive traffic delays.

Police tweeted that members of the Public Order Unit at Mooi River had cleared the road.

“Members of #SAPS POP Unit at Mooi River area. Members cleared the roads. The N3 is now opened‚” the tweet read.

The closure came on one of the busiest days of the year on the country’s roads‚ with many South Africans making their way back home from coastal and inland areas as the Easter weekend draws to a close.

Videos and pictures from the scene showed the mob setting alight and looting trucks.