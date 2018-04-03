South Africa

To BEE or not to BEE: Businesswoman's shares sold to her for R1

03 April 2018 - 06:56 By Khanyi Ndabeni
Faith Nkosi, a former BEE partner in a company she accuses of still using her name for BEE points.
Faith Nkosi, a former BEE partner in a company she accuses of still using her name for BEE points.
Image: Khanyi Ndabeni

A Johannesburg-based consultancy firm is under investigation after allegations emerged that it fired its BEE partner‚ bought her shares for R1 − and still uses her name as director and shareholder for BEE points.

Kempton Park-based Faith Nkosi has reported the company LifeAssist to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) commission. This‚ she claimed‚ was after the company dismissed her as a director‚ withheld financial reports of the company from her as a shareholder and later paid her R1 for her 29.88% shares in the company.

The company has denied claims that it kept information from Nkosi. Instead‚ it accused her of absconding from a shareholders’ meeting held in December 2017 where her directorship was to be discussed.

Most read

  1. Fraud rap for cryptocurrency promoted by DJ Khaled, Mayweather World
  2. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's fearlessness and compassion remembered South Africa
  3. Nation mourns death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT DAILY EDITION | Saint, sinner, struggle icon | Navy's knobkierie ... News
  5. To BEE or not to BEE: Businesswoman's shares sold to her for R1 South Africa

Latest Videos

Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
RIP, mother of the nation: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies aged 81
X