A Johannesburg-based consultancy firm is under investigation after allegations emerged that it fired its BEE partner‚ bought her shares for R1 − and still uses her name as director and shareholder for BEE points.

Kempton Park-based Faith Nkosi has reported the company LifeAssist to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) commission. This‚ she claimed‚ was after the company dismissed her as a director‚ withheld financial reports of the company from her as a shareholder and later paid her R1 for her 29.88% shares in the company.

The company has denied claims that it kept information from Nkosi. Instead‚ it accused her of absconding from a shareholders’ meeting held in December 2017 where her directorship was to be discussed.