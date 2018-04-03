Power utility Eskom says it is studying a potentially damning verdict against newly-appointed board member Mark Lamberti‚ who has been found to have been sexist and racist towards a black female employee.

Lamberti‚ the CEO of Imperial Holdings‚ has been found to have wrongfully impaired the dignity of a highly qualified and experienced senior black female staff member‚ by referring to her as “a female employment equity” candidate.

Adila Chowan‚ a former employee at Imperial’s subsidiary‚ Associated Motor Holdings (AMH)‚ brought a court application against Lamberti last year after she was fired in September 2015 over allegations of misconduct. The North Gauteng High Court has now found her to be a credible witness‚ who gave reliable evidence about how she was side-lined from being appointed as company CFO – despite promises made to her by Lamberti.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Pasiwe said the power utility was not in position to comment at this stage.

“The Eskom board will study the court ruling before making any public statements on this matter‚” he told TimesLIVE.