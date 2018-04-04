Driver claims he didn't see cyclists before his windscreen shattered

Omesh Ramnarain claims that he didn’t see two Durban cyclists that he struck with his car in 2016.

He took the stand in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday at the outset of his defence against two charges of culpable homicide relating to the death of Richard da Silva and Jarred Dwyer.

Ramnarain is accused of driving his car into the pair during their cycle training on the M4 freeway that February.

The businessman claimed that he had been following a car which had swerved at the last minute‚ all before his windscreen shattered.

He said he didn’t know if his windscreen shattered because a rock was thrown at it.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj asked Ramnarain if he agreed that whether or not the cyclists were meant to be there‚ he had a duty to be circumspect and observant.

“Two people died. We need to understand whether you were responsible or not‚” he said.