LIVE | Jacob Zuma in court on corruption, fraud charges
Former president Jacob Zuma is to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday to attend the preliminary hearing ahead of the corruption trial that could send him to jail. Follow the live blog below
South Africa
06 April 2018 - 07:00
By TimesLIVE
