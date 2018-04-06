South Africa

Zuma trial is just another day for car guards who've seen it all

06 April 2018 - 07:00 By Jeff Wicks
Cindy and Marlen Jordan have been car guards outside Durban High Court for 16 years and have seen it all.
Cindy and Marlen Jordan have been car guards outside Durban High Court for 16 years and have seen it all.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

For Durban High Court car guards Marlen and Cindy Jordan – who have watched the guilty and innocent pass before lady justice – everyone is equal before the law.

From his seat in the shade that overlooks the teeming Margaret Mncadi Avenue which flanks the court house, Marlen earnestly greets a passing judge on his way to lunch.

“Me, I have been here for long now. Cindy and I have been looking after the cars here for 16 years. I know a lot of the people here. Some of the judges and advocates greet me and I greet them back,” he said, slowly wringing a stained pink towel in his hands.

“The thing with this place is that everyone is the same. It doesn’t matter who you are … you can be a president and it doesn’t matter, you are the same in this room. If you have done the crime then there is some time waiting for you,” he said.

Most read

  1. Busloads of Zuma faithful converge on Durban South Africa
  2. I'll support Zuma no matter what‚ says Carl Niehaus outside court South Africa
  3. Job bonanza for 1‚400 contract workers at City of Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Family of four die in overnight fire at Alex South Africa
  5. Pastor prayed for forgiveness every time he raped a young girl South Africa

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X