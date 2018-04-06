Zuma trial is just another day for car guards who've seen it all

For Durban High Court car guards Marlen and Cindy Jordan – who have watched the guilty and innocent pass before lady justice – everyone is equal before the law.

From his seat in the shade that overlooks the teeming Margaret Mncadi Avenue which flanks the court house, Marlen earnestly greets a passing judge on his way to lunch.

“Me, I have been here for long now. Cindy and I have been looking after the cars here for 16 years. I know a lot of the people here. Some of the judges and advocates greet me and I greet them back,” he said, slowly wringing a stained pink towel in his hands.

“The thing with this place is that everyone is the same. It doesn’t matter who you are … you can be a president and it doesn’t matter, you are the same in this room. If you have done the crime then there is some time waiting for you,” he said.