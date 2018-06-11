Nelson Mandela Bay emergency officials are on the scene of a light airplane crash in the Baakens Valley.

According to eyewitnesses‚ the plane crashed at about 2.15pm on Monday.

Emergency Medical Services head in Nelson Mandela Bay‚ Brenhan Metune‚ confirmed the accident‚ but said it was difficult to access the crash site.

“We are awaiting a situation report‚” he said.