Whoop whoop‚ Cape dam levels are improving

Clanwilliam dam is at 20.4%. A few weeks ago the dam was below 6%. This is one of the "heartening" improvements in the Western Cape's dam levels.

The Bergriver Dam is 53% full this week while the Voelvlei dam level is at 25.5%.

The Theewaterskloof dam - vital for the city of Cape Town - is 20.8% full.

Bredell cautioned that the drought is still far from over.

"A lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season."

Fortunately‚ the latest weather forecasts indicate cold and wet weather is coming soon.

From Thursday an intense cold front is expected in the Western Cape "for what seems to be about a week‚" said Bredell. The predictions indicate high ocean swells and lots of rain across the province.