Whoop whoop‚ Cape dam levels are improving

11 June 2018 - 14:23 By Timeslive
Brandon Herringer, a City of Cape Town plumber, demonstrates how a water point works if day zero in Cape Town had happened.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux/TimesLIVE

Clanwilliam dam is at 20.4%. A few weeks ago the dam was below 6%. This is one of the "heartening" improvements in the Western Cape's dam levels.

The Bergriver Dam is 53% full this week while the Voelvlei dam level is at 25.5%.

The Theewaterskloof dam - vital for the city of Cape Town - is 20.8% full.

Bredell cautioned that the drought is still far from over.

"A lot more rain is needed before the end of the winter season."

Fortunately‚ the latest weather forecasts indicate cold and wet weather is coming soon.

From Thursday an intense cold front is expected in the Western Cape "for what seems to be about a week‚" said Bredell. The predictions indicate high ocean swells and lots of rain across the province.

Social media users have been sharing their excitement at the sight of water in their dams‚ including Pieter Hanekom‚ who shared that his heart was "pumping custard with happiness" after three years of drought.

Die bergrivier na di 1ste reen

Posted by Nigel Joubert on Thursday, 7 June 2018

Overberg - theewaterskloof dam. Still a looong long way to go. But on the positive side when we were here 4 weeks ago there was no water.

Posted by Derry Rothwell de Bruyn on Saturday, 9 June 2018

Took a ride around Clanwilliam dam today it's looking real good,

Posted by Peter Howarth on Sunday, 3 June 2018

Finally, water flowing steadily into Clanwilliam dam again🌧😅

Posted by John Smit on Sunday, 27 May 2018

Voëlvlei Dam. Die week se reën vloei nog in.

Posted by Carin Furness on Sunday, 3 June 2018

