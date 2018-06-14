South Africa

The Bonnie and Clyde of cash heists?

Girlfriend, cop, getaway-driver: Constable arrested along with 'heist kingpin's' gang

14 June 2018 - 09:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Cash-in-transit vans line up along Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg. File Photo.
Image: Masi Losi

An alleged cash-in-transit kingpin and six of his accomplices have been arrested in Limpopo after police foiled an armed robbery.

The girlfriend of one of the suspects has also been fingered in the planned crime. Initial investigations revealed she was a police constable.

“The Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams acted swiftly after they received information about seven suspects who were scouting the route where a cash-in-transit vehicle would pass in the Marble Hall policing precinct‚ Groblersdal Cluster‚” the police said in a statement.

The police said they found the suspects waiting to ambush a cash-in-transit vehicle in the bushes next to the road.

“On confrontation‚ the suspects tried to flee the scene and also attempted to dispose of their cell phones‚ but they were cornered and apprehended on the scene.

“Preliminary investigations led the team to police barracks where one of the arrested suspect’s girlfriend‚ allegedly a 37-year-old police constable‚ had parked the get-away vehicle for the suspects.

WATCH | Explainer: How are cash-in-transit heists pulled off?

Since the beginning of 2018, South Africa has seen a high number of cash-in-transit heists.
“The arrested suspects are known CIT (cash-in-transit) accused and some of them are currently on bail for CIT cases across the country.”

The police recovered four stolen vehicles‚ gloves‚ balaclavas‚ 21 cell phones and false vehicle registration number plates.

The suspects will appear before Marble Hall magistrate’s court on Friday on a charge of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The National Commissioner Khehla Sitole has commended the police on arresting the suspects.

“On the 4th of June 2018‚ we launched the National intelligence-driven multidisciplinary high visibility stabilisation operation and it is beginning to turn the tide against crime. This arrest stopped alleged cash-in-transit robbers in their tracks‚ basically foiling a planned CIT robbery‚” said Sitole.

'Explosives kingpin'

Meanwhile, an alleged “explosives kingpin” suspected to have links to cash-in-transit heists has been arrested in Mpumalanga‚ the Hawks said on Thursday.

“The Hawks’ Firearm Control And Priority Violent Crime Unit‚ Technical Operations Management Section‚ TRT‚ NIU and K9 conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Barberton and arrested a 31-year-old kingpin from Pienaar for illegal dealing in and possession of explosives‚” they said in the statement.

“At least 18 blasting cartridges‚ 15 detonators‚ ammonium nitrate pills and detonating fuses and cash were seized during the operation.”

He is expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Since the beginning of 2018, South Africa has seen a high number of cash-in-transit heists. Exactly how do these brazen gangs operate and manage to pull off a heist?

