Girlfriend, cop, getaway-driver: Constable arrested along with 'heist kingpin's' gang

An alleged cash-in-transit kingpin and six of his accomplices have been arrested in Limpopo after police foiled an armed robbery.

The girlfriend of one of the suspects has also been fingered in the planned crime. Initial investigations revealed she was a police constable.

“The Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Teams acted swiftly after they received information about seven suspects who were scouting the route where a cash-in-transit vehicle would pass in the Marble Hall policing precinct‚ Groblersdal Cluster‚” the police said in a statement.

The police said they found the suspects waiting to ambush a cash-in-transit vehicle in the bushes next to the road.

“On confrontation‚ the suspects tried to flee the scene and also attempted to dispose of their cell phones‚ but they were cornered and apprehended on the scene.

“Preliminary investigations led the team to police barracks where one of the arrested suspect’s girlfriend‚ allegedly a 37-year-old police constable‚ had parked the get-away vehicle for the suspects.