South Africa

CIT robbers strike in Cape Town

18 June 2018 - 10:37 By Petru Saal

Police confirmed early on Monday that there had been a cash-in-transit incident on a busy motorway in Cape Town.

It was unclear if any money was taken but photographs taken by witnesses showed at least one of two G4S cash vans had been damaged. The vehicles were targeted in early morning traffic on Jakes Gerwel Drive (formerly Vanguard Drive).

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed that a cash-in-transit incident had taken place on Jakes Gerwel Drive but could not provide further details.

Traffic officials have closed the roadway: “Police incident. Jakes Gerwel Drive closed in both directions between Weltevreden and Turfhall Road‚” said city of Cape Town spokesperson Richard Coleman.

This is a developing story.

