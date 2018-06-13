The SA Police Service is expected to deploy an additional 104 "unmarked" high-performance vehicles on the country's freeways as part of its latest strategy to combat the rise in cash-in-transit heists (CITs).

This was disclosed in Parliament on Wednesday by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a multi-stakeholder meeting convened by the National Assembly's police portfolio committee‚ which was called in response to the recent spike in (CITS) that have so far seen at least R114-million stolen from cash transport security firms.

At least 152 CITs have been reported this year alone and cash transporting firms project to lose at least R470-million through robberies should the current trend continue.

Responding to a range of questions on what the police were doing to tackle this crime‚ Cele said among other things‚ they have recently been forced to urgently procure 104 high-performance vehicles that would be deployed on some of the country's busiest highways to tackle the robbers.

"We've had this spike that has made most of us here not to sleep…we've bought 104 high-performing cars like bread‚ because we needed them‚" said Cele.

"We're going to put them on the road‚ link them of quick responses…most of them are going to be unmarked and put them on the highway‚ link them all so that they respond simultaneously.

"We're also going to put high-performing individuals inside those vehicles so that as they (criminals) come on the scene‚ we win that scene."