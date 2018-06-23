South Africa

Four people dead‚ five wounded in a shooting incident at men's hostel

23 June 2018 - 17:10 By Timeslive
The motive for the multiple killings is unknown.
Image: 123rf/ tussik13

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed gunmen who shot dead four people and wounded five others at the Nguni Men”s Hostel in Vosloorus‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Friday evening.

“All victims are male and their identities have been confirmed. The motive for the multiple killings is unknown‚” police said.

The five wounded victims were rushed to hospital. Their condition is not immediately known.

“Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information that could assist police in apprehending the suspects‚ is urged to contact their nearest police station or call the #CrimeStop on 08600 10111.” 

