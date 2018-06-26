Two once heavily polluted rivers on opposite sides of Cape Town have been brought back to life by community volunteers.

The rivers are the Liesbeek‚ which begins life on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain and flows from Kirstenbosch botanical garden to Observatory‚ and the Mosselbank at Fisantekraal.

The role played by so-called “communities of practice” were key in what had been achieved‚ said Andrew Bennett‚ a researcher at the University of Cape Town Future Water Department.

Speaking at the Water Institute of Southern Africa conference in Cape Town‚ he said: “Communities of practice are groups of people who share a common concern or passion for something they do‚ and learn how to do it better as they interact with each other regularly.”

In the case of the Liesbeek River‚ in 1991 concerned residents formed the Friends of the Liesbeek‚ with the goal of cleaning up the then heavily polluted river.