Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya‚ accused of crimen injuria for allegedly threatening his friend of 20 years Fani Titi‚ on Wednesday asked the Randburg Magistrate's Court to recall two witnesses who had already given evidence for the state.

The state closed its case last month and the defence was expected to begin its case on Wednesday.

However‚ Ngwenya's new advocate Benny Buthelezi asked the court for two witnesses be recalled‚ so that the defence could ask further questions on re-examination for the preparation of his defence. "We believe this is in the interest of justice and it would not be prejudicial to the state's case‚" Buthelezi said.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba opposed the application and said there was no proper case made before the court for the recalling of the witnesses.

The court was adjourned for the magistrate to decide on Ngwenya's application.