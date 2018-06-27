Peter-Paul Ngwenya asks to recall two witnesses in his k-word case
Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya‚ accused of crimen injuria for allegedly threatening his friend of 20 years Fani Titi‚ on Wednesday asked the Randburg Magistrate's Court to recall two witnesses who had already given evidence for the state.
The state closed its case last month and the defence was expected to begin its case on Wednesday.
However‚ Ngwenya's new advocate Benny Buthelezi asked the court for two witnesses be recalled‚ so that the defence could ask further questions on re-examination for the preparation of his defence. "We believe this is in the interest of justice and it would not be prejudicial to the state's case‚" Buthelezi said.
Prosecutor Yusuf Baba opposed the application and said there was no proper case made before the court for the recalling of the witnesses.
The court was adjourned for the magistrate to decide on Ngwenya's application.
Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years on Robben Island‚ is on trial facing a charge of crimen injuria relating to allegedly racist and threatening language against Titi in a SMS sent to another businessman.
The conflict between Ngwenya and Investec CEO Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54-million. According to Titi's team‚ Ngwenya wanted money from dividends paid into a personal account instead of those of a company of which Ngwenya was an ordinary shareholder.