Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange is not going anywhere – for now.

The SA Police Union (SAPU) has revealed that following an urgent early morning meeting on Wednesday between De Lange and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole‚ the decision to allow De Lange to leave the SAPS had been reversed.

De Lange‚ who the SAPS had offered three other positions that she had declined‚ was set to leave her post on Friday after being allowed to take early retirement.

De Lange‚ who was leaving the police under Section 35 of the SAPS Act‚ was set to receive a R5-million golden handshake. Section 35 is used to remove officers from the police when their posts become redundant.

According to the constitution‚ the appointment or removal of a provincial police commissioner has to be done with the approval of a provincial premier and legislature.

Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Friday said she had not been informed of De Lange's removal.

SAPU said it was set to obtain an urgent High Court interdict to stop De Lange's removal and golden handshake‚ which it was arguing was unlawful‚ when lawyers for the union received a letter from Sitole's office on Tuesday night informing them of the meeting between De Lange and the national commissioner on Wednesday.

The planned interdict followed SAPU writing to Sitole on Monday and ordering him to hold off on removing De Lange from her post‚ failing which they would approach the courts to stop him from doing so.