KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for a man linked to the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby who was taken from his home four weeks ago.

According to the police‚ the baby was taken while he was sleeping next to his mother on June 2. When she woke up the next day‚ the mother noticed that her child was gone.

“During this time‚ a person by the name of Lungelo Simamane aka “MaNcane” and a female friend were visiting at the house‚” the police said.

“The police are requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lungelo to contact them urgently as it is believed that he can be of assistance in the investigation of the missing child. It is believed that he may be in the Isipingo area in Durban.”

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Captain Sunil Singh on 082 566 7163 or 039 688 7900.