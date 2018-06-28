South Africa

No end in sight: Trade unions reject Eskom’s latest offer

28 June 2018 - 07:39 By Nico Gous
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: John Liebenberg

Trade unions have rejected Eskom’s latest offer after wage negotiations resumed on Wednesday.

Eskom offered a 5% wage hike for 2018‚ inflation plus 0.6% for next year and inflation plus 0.7% for 2020.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a joint media statement: “This is not an offer we can take back to our members for consideration. Once again we have called on Eskom to take this process seriously.”

Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity are demanding a 9% wage increase for this year‚ an 8.6% increase for next year and a 8.5% increase for 2020.

The unions met with Eskom via the Central Bargaining Forum and negotiations will continue on Thursday morning.

