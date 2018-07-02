A pastor and a teacher will appear at the Volksrust Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday on separate charges of rape.

The 66-year-old pastor’s appearance stems from an alleged rape of a 45-year-old woman that took place in April.

“According to information at police disposal‚ the victim arrived [in] Volksrust at the time and had no place to stay. She then reportedly approached the pastor for a place to stay. He accommodated her in one of the rooms in his place and after three days he reportedly called her to his bedroom where he allegedly raped her‚” the police said. “The victim only reported the matter now‚ reportedly due to interventions by fellow church members.”

In a separate incident‚ a 37-year-old school teacher is expected to appear at the same court on Monday for an alleged rape of a 12-year-old learner.

“The victim‚ accompanied by her mother‚ reported to the police that she has been raped repeatedly by the suspect since the beginning of the year‚” the police said. The teacher is in police custody.

“Soon after news broke out‚ another 12-year-old came forth levelling the same allegations of sexual assault against the teacher.”

“The suspect is facing three charges from this year alone‚ two for sexual assault and one for rape‚ [plus] the rape charge from 2016.”