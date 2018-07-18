Having spent her life living in a cold and cramped mud house with her eight grandchildren‚ 65-year-old Nelisiwe Khoza closed her eyes and saw a vision of Nelson Mandela when she was handed the keys to her brand new home‚ on what would have been the late former statesman’s centenary birthday.

“I saw him as I was being pulled out from my hardships. I saw him and thought of how happy he would be to know that his legacy lives on‚ I thought of how happy he would be to know his people are still being looked after‚” said an elated Khoza.

Khoza was gifted the house by the City of uMhlathuze‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ as part of their Mandela Day celebrations. She had been living with her eight grandchildren‚ aged between 10 and 20‚ in a small mud house in Dlangezwa‚ North of Durban for about 20 years. After Khoza was kicked out of her parents’ home at a young age she spent the rest of her life living in informal housing.

“After I fell pregnant at a young age my parents asked me to leave because they said I would influence my younger siblings with my bad behaviour‚” she said.