South Africa

Forty years later and Solly's Folly is still a Cape Town disaster

19 July 2018 - 07:00 By Dave Chambers
The multibillion-rand project to complete the freeways and develop a 140m strip of land between the city centre and Table Bay had been scrapped.
Image: Supplied

It was an opportunity to “make history”, according to Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport and urban development, Brett Herron.

Mayor Patricia de Lille described it as “a significant milestone” in Cape Town’s journey to becoming “an African and international city of the future”.

Today, it’s just another failed attempt to sort out “Solly’s Folly” — the Foreshore freeways proposed by city engineer Solly Morris but left unfinished in the 1970s when the money ran out.

Cape Town city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo announced on Wednesday that the multi-billion-rand project to complete the freeways and develop a 140-metre strip of land between the city centre and Table Bay had been scrapped.

