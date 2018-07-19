South African business tycoon Christo Wiese has been drawn into an alleged elaborate tax dodging scheme under scrutiny by the South African Revenue Service.

Investigative journalism team amaBhungane on Thursday published details of a complex web of transactions involving Africa’s largest law firm‚ ENSafrica‚ and multinational oil company Tullow Oil.

The details were laid out in hundreds of pages of documents at the High Court in Cape Town‚ in which SARS outlined its case‚ describing how ENS allegedly devised a way for Tullow‚ which had been restructured‚ to get assets worth R3.9 billion out of South Africa‚ without paying certain taxes.

“Tullow’s restructure left ENS in charge of a holding company that contained a tax shelter‚ which ENS then sold to Wiese. When SARS came knocking‚ Wiese allegedly moved assets out of the company and sold it to a then ENS partner who told SARS there were no cash or assets left to claim‚” said the report by amaBhungane.

“Now SARS is going after Wiese‚ the former ENS man and two others personally for R217-million‚ part of a R3.7-billion tax claim rooted in the Tullow restructure‚” said the report.