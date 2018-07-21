A text message allegedly sent by a Mango Airlines employee to another staff member saying they should not return to work because they are black and HIV positive has turned out to be fake‚ the airline confirmed on Saturday.

This followed an investigation by the airline’s security department‚ specifically the division specialising in fraud investigation‚ it said.

The airline said it viewed the false allegations made in the SMS seriously and that investigations were continuing to establish the source and origin of the SMS in question.

“Once this is concluded Mango Airlines will seek legal advice in terms of the next steps to be taken in this regard‚” it stated.