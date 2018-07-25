South Africa

Thuli Madonsela is engaged

25 July 2018 - 12:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

It’s official. Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela is engaged!

News that Madonsela is no longer single broke out on SABC’s Real Talk show with Azania Mosaka on Tuesday evening.

Mosaka congratulated Madonsela‚ who was a guest on the show‚ on her engagement.

Madonsela confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she is indeed planning to walk down the aisle.

But she is keeping the details under wraps‚ for now.

“We have not set a date yet and I will announce the name of the other party whenever we finally set the date‚” Madonsela said in a text message to TimesLIVE.

She said she and her partner would like to keep the engagement and wedding off the radar.

“We prefer to keep it private for now‚” she said.

#RealTalkOn3 said in a tweet: “Adv. @ThuliMadonsela3 announced that she is now engaged and happily in love.” 

Congratulatory messages to Madonsela were pouring in on Twitter early on Wednesday.

Most read

  1. Man killed by train on East Rand South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud Africa
  3. Man found with AK-47 rounds after taxi massacre appears in court South Africa
  4. BREAKING | NPA refuses to drop case against arms company in Zuma corruption case South Africa
  5. SANDF rejects arms 'smuggling' report South Africa

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X