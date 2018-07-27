South Africa

Something's very wrong when graveyards have to supply security for the dead

27 July 2018 - 08:00 By Graeme Hosken
Small wooden kists with the ashes of loved ones are increasingly targeted when thieves vandalise walls of remembrance at cemeteries.
Small wooden kists with the ashes of loved ones are increasingly targeted when thieves vandalise walls of remembrance at cemeteries.
Image: 123RF/Funlovingvolvo

South Africa’s thieves are stooping to new all-time lows with the nicking of the ashes of the dead.

In the last three months, thieves have stolen and vandalised the small wooden kists containing ashes of four people at the Wall of Remembrance at the cemetery in the Mpumalanga town of Middelburg.

The kists that could not be opened properly were damaged and the contents emptied on the ground.

The defilement, which has sparked condemnation from religious organisations, is not only occurring in the tiny industrial town, but across the country with reports also in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Most read

  1. Something's very wrong when graveyards have to supply security for the dead South Africa
  2. Cellphone case company's splashy claim does not hold water, says ASA South Africa
  3. LIVE | Jacob Zuma and his legal 'dream team' in court for corruption ... South Africa
  4. Support for Zuma 'growing every day', his backers claim ahead of court date South Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X