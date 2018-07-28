Four people were killed and two others injured in what paramedics described as a horrific collision in Durban Central on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street (Broad Street) and Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street) just after 2am.

Rescue Care said its paramedics had arrived on the scene to find chaos.

“Two vehicles had collided in a t-bone format in the junction before both vehicles left the roadway and crashed into a fast food outlet on the side of the road. One of the vehicles came to rest on its roof.

“Three occupants were found entrapped in the one vehicle on its roof. One passenger is believed to have been ejected whilst the vehicle was rolling. The three occupants - two males approximately forty years old and one female approximately thirty years old - had sustained multiple injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene‚” Rescue Care said.

Another occupant‚ a female believed to be in her thirties that is believed to have been ejected‚ was in a critical condition and advanced life support paramedics had worked to try to stabilise her. However‚ she went into cardiac arrest and‚ despite resuscitation efforts‚ was declared dead on the scene.

“Two occupants of the second vehicle – a father and son - were stabilised on the scene with the driver sustaining critical injuries. He was placed on a manual ventilator before being transported to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required.

“At this stage the events leading up to the collision are unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further‚” Rescue Care said.