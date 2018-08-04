South Africa

Four dead‚ five injured in collision in Witbank

04 August 2018 - 12:53 By Timeslive
An accident scene on the R555 Ou Ogies road in Witbank this morning.
Image: ER24 via Facebook

Four people were killed‚ and five others injured when two vehicles collided on the R555 Ou Ogies road in Witbank on Saturday morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 6.30am‚ another medical service was already in attendance.

“Upon further assessment‚ three people were found to have sustained fatal injuries. They were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Three others were found to have sustained serious injuries‚ and another two sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“ER24 transported a woman who was in a critical condition to hospital. Unfortunately‚ shortly afterwards the woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The rest of the patients were transported to hospital by various other medical services on scene‚” she added. 

